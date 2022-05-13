Monsoon 2022: Monsoon will arrive in Kerala on May 27

Monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on May 27, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. If there is a conducive environment, the monsoon will come to Maharashtra in the next seven days.

In Kerala, monsoon usually starts on 31st May. The monsoon had started in June last year. Now this year's cyclone is expected to have some effect on the monsoon. Therefore, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that the monsoon will hit Kerala five days in advance.

As the monsoon will hit India five days before, it will benefit the farmers as well as the Indian economy.

Climate change in the Bay of Bengal indicates that an anti-cyclone zone is currently forming in the Arabian Sea. Therefore, the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala soon.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 99 per cent average rainfall in the country this year. This is reassuring news for farmers as the country will receive 99 per cent of the average rainfall this year.