Monsoon 2024 Update: IMD Reveals Date of Kerala Monsoon Arrival

Anticipation for the monsoon season surges after the 15th of May. Last year, farmers in the state suffered huge losses due to deficient rainfall. A few days ago, the Met department had given an update on the monsoon. Now there's another new update. The onset of monsoon is likely to be early this year. The monsoon is likely to start in Kerala around May 31. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heat wave conditions in north-west India from May 16 and May 18.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in Kerala by June 1 and lasts for about seven days. According to the IMD, this year's southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala around the 31st. The difference may be four days less or four days more. This data serves as an important indicator for monsoon across the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is likely to reach Andaman and Nicobar on May 19. It usually enters the zone around 20 to 22 May. After reaching here, the monsoon will move towards other parts of the country. The El Nino weather system is weakening in the country. The La Niña situation is becoming more active. There are signs that the monsoon will be good this year. Therefore, the monsoon may arrive in India ahead of time, the IMD said.

Hot and humid weather is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Bihar on Thursday. In the next four days, the maximum temperature is likely to rise by about 3-4 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest and east India, while in central India and Gujarat by about 2-4 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over northwest India from Thursday and east India from May 18. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over west Rajasthan, Punjab, south Haryana, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and isolated parts of Gujarat till May 16-19. Heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail over Konkan on May 15-16, Saurashtra and Kutch on May 16-17, Delhi, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha on May 18-19.