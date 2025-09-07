Monsoon session of Gujarat Assembly to begin tomorrow, five key Bills on agenda

Ahmedabad, Sep 7 The three-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will begin in Gandhinagar on Monday, with five key Bills, including the GST (Second Amendment) Bill, slated to be tabled.

According to an official release, the House will also take up a resolution congratulating the Centre and the Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

“The session will be held from September 8 to 10. Five Bills will be tabled for discussion and approval of the House,” said State Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel.

The key legislative agenda will feature the introduction of five significant Bills aimed at boosting industrial growth, streamlining taxes, enhancing healthcare regulation, and improving ease of doing business.

Among the Bills is the Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to convert an ordinance into law to strengthen workplace safety and employee benefits—particularly for women—while encouraging industrial investment and job creation.

Another major proposal, the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to align state tax laws with GST Council recommendations and the Central GST Act, formalising previous ordinance provisions. The session will also see the Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, designed to simplify, digitise, and rationalise legal regulations, reducing court backlogs and easing industrial operations.

On the healthcare front, the Gujarat Medical Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will replace the term “Board” with “Council” for the State Medical Council for Ayurvedic and Unani Systems of Medicine, aligning with central directives, while the Gujarat Medical Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will extend timelines for clinical establishments to complete mandatory registrations under the 2021 regulation act.

