Monsoon Session of Parliament From July 21 to August 12

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament 2025 is going to be held between July 21 and August 12. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday, June 4, that a proposal has been sent to the President of India to summon the House. This will be the first time that the House will convene since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, and the ensuing Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"We decided to convene the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 21st and it will end on 12th August. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has decided the date and we will be sending the proposal to the Rashtrapati ji for summoning of both the houses," said Rijiju.

On the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, Rijiju said, "With regards to the impeachment motion against the High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, I have initiated discussion with the political parties. Most of the major political parties have already been told and we have sought a collaborative effort where all the political parties should come together and jointly move the motion."

The Minister said, responding to a question on the opposition’s demand, that under the rules, all issues can be discussed during the monsoon session.