Monsoon to advance to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Northeast in next 48 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The monsoon will advance to the remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Northeast in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The Southwest Monsoon hit India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1, said IMD.

While talking to ANI, speaking on the forecast for monsoon advancement in the country, IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, the southwest monsoon has reached Kerala today. Monsoon reaches Kerala usually by June 1 but this time it arrived on June 8. There has been a seven-day delay. Kerala received good rainfall in two days and southern Tamil Nadu also has similar conditions."

"In the next 48 hours, the monsoon will advance to some areas of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Apart from this, it will also reach the remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The monsoon is also likely to advance to the northeastern states as well in the next 48 hours," he added.

Elaborating on the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, he said, "A very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea is gradually moving north. It is expected that it will move further north for some time after which it will change its direction to northwest."

In its earlier bulletin, IMD said the cyclone would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during the next 3 days.

"VSCS BIPARJOY over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km sw of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48hrs & move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3days," tweeted IMD.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the IMD said earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor