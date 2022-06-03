Moose Wala murder: BJP leader moves SC for CBI probe

A BJP leader from Punjab has approached the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa.

The plea filed through Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi, Namit Saxena and Shubham Jaiswal submitted that there is a storm of fear and terror in the state of Punjab which warrants interference by the Supreme Court as fundamental rights of the people of Punjab have been jeopardized at large.

"The way the cold-blooded killing was done in broad daylight is indicative of the fact that the state machinery in the state of Punjab has miserably failed in its duty not only to prevent the crime but also to effectively curb the menace of gang wars. That there is a storm of fear and terror in the state of Punjab which warrants interference by this Court as fundamental rights of the entire population of Punjab have been jeopardized at large," the plea stated.

The plea also stated that the brutal murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is a glaring example where the conscience of the community at large has been shocked and the people of Punjab are confident that no effective investigation will be done by the State, rather it will try to cover up its failure by removing the security cover and the incident deserves to be investigated by a Central Agency.

The case involves not only inter-state but also international crime syndicates and it is expedient in the interests of justice if the investigation related to the present FIR is transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, it added.

The plea also submits that the state of Punjab is ridden with the menace of drugs and gun culture. The state has unfortunately not ridden itself from the movement of separatists seeking the establishment of Khalistan and, therefore, the possibility of involvement of separatists in the murder also cannot be ruled out. The matter at hand deserves investigation by a central agency such as CBI.

The security of the Mosse Wala was removed by the government of Punjab just a day prior to his killing and the information about the same was published in the media, said the plea.

It added that the removal of the security cover encouraged the assailants to immediately attack and kill him and send a message across to the community at large.

( With inputs from ANI )

