Moosewala murder case: Another shooter arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi, July 4 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one more shooter who was involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

The shooter, identified as Ankit, was also previously found involved in two other heinous cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan.

Further details are awaited.

