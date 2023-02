Morbi bridge mishap: Gujarat HC frames issue regarding failure of compliance with law

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday held that the municipality defaulted to comply with the law and directed to produce all the files and asked the state government to make arrangements for jobs for the kin of deceased persons in the Morbi mishap that occurred on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

HC also framed the issue regarding the failure of compliance with the law while allocating contracts to the Ajanta group, seeking a reply from the state government.

The court also sought a detailed report on this matter from the state government.

Seeing the seriousness of the Morbi mishap, which claimed the life of at least 134 people, present on the century-old suspension bridge while it collapsed, Gujarat HC took self cognizant of the case.

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident.Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse.

( With inputs from ANI )

