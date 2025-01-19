More attention given on publicity rather than making arrangements: Ajay Rai on Maha Kumbh fire incident

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 Questions were being raised on the big claims being made about the security arrangements and management during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj after a massive fire broke out at the Mela venue on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai said that a religious programme like Maha Kumbh has now been made only "an event and more attention is being given on its publicity" rather than making arrangements properly.

Ajay Rai said that big claims were being made in the Maha Kumbh, but today the fire in Sector-19 has proved that all the arrangements were only for show.

“This entire Mahakumbh has now become an event, which is only being marketed. Figures are being released, but never before have governments released any data. Our tradition and belief is thousands of years old, but now it has been made just an event,” he told IANS.

He said that hundreds of years old tradition, faith and culture are followed during the Maha Kumbh, where people bathe and donate with faith. “But all this has now become part of the propaganda. The fire brigade team did not arrive for 25 minutes after the fire incident, which proves how many flaws are there in the administrative system. If there had been proper arrangements, this accident could have been controlled immediately. "

The Congress leader said there was a delay in dealing with the mishap despite the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “The Chief Minister was present there, but if the arrangements were right, such an incident could have been avoided. Only the presence of the Chief Minister and publicity of do not work, it is necessary that prompt action is taken on the spot,” he added.

When asked about the claims made by the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls, Rai said both parties were claiming victory in their own way. Referring to the development work done during the previous Congress government, he said that during the time of Sheila Dikshit, Metro, buses and many other development works were started in Delhi. Whatever is in Delhi today, it happened during the Congress government.

On the punishment of the accused in the rape and murder case of a woman doctor at Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, he said that such criminals should be punished severely. “I urge the court to give him capital punishment so that it becomes an example for the entire country," he added.

