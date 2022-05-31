Mortal remains of teacher shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam brought to her residence in Samba

The mortal remains of the woman teacher who was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam have been brought to her residence in Samba district in Jammu on Tuesday evening.

She was killed in Kulgam after terrorists fired at her on Tuesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. The teacher was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim was a resident of Samba in the Jammu division. Police have cordoned off the area.

"Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," said Kashmir Zone Police.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits warned of "mass relocation" if the government fails to provide a strong solution within 24 hours for the killings of innocents by the terrorists in the valley.

( With inputs from ANI )

