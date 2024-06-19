MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrives in Karimnagar to rousing welcome

Hyderabad, June 19 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrived on Wednesday at his hometown Karimnagar in Telangana to a rousing welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers.

On reaching Karimnagar for the first time after he assumed the office as MoS, he bowed down and touched the ground.

He told mediapersons that he would work hard for the development of Karimnagar constituency. "I will do my best for the development of Karimnagar. I will be accessible to people and party workers," he said.

Sanjay Kumar also said that he would work with leaders of all parties.

The BJP leader thanked the people of the constituency for their support and love and affection.

He posted on X that he was extremely delighted to be back home and taking part in the celebrations of 'karyakartas', and receiving the affection of people.

A procession was taken out by the BJP workers to welcome Sanjay Kumar, who reached the town by road from Hyderabad. They raised slogans and burst firecrackers. Standing in an open-top vehicle, he waved at the supporters.

Traffic junctions in the town were decked up with party flags, banners and hoardings to welcome him.

The Minister of State was given a guard of honour by the police on arrival at Karimnagar Guest House. He garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar.

The BJP leader also offered prayers at a local temple with family members.

"Life takes you to unexpected places, love brings you home… absolutely delighted by the warm welcome from BJP karyakarthas at Shamirpet, Vantimamidi, Turkapally, Shanigaram and Gundlapally. Your support strengthens our resolve to work tirelessly for the nation," Sanjay Kumar said in another post on X.

He appealed to BJP leaders and workers to accord a grand welcome to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on his arrival in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The party has announced a programme 'Salute Telangana' to welcome Kishan Reddy, who will be arriving for the first time after assuming office.

