MoS Home Affairs calls on Arunachal Governor, discusses law and order situation in state

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (Dr) B D Mishra (retd) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday and discussed law and order situation in the state.

The Governor emphasised on managing the internal security and law and order situations by equipping the State Police Forces with required arms and strengthening their training infrastructure.

He said the focus must be on strengthening the police infrastructure at a cutting edge level by the construction of secure police stations, training centres, housing for police personnel, equipping the police stations with the required mobility, modern weaponry, state of the art communication equipment and forensic set-up etc.

The Governor also stressed providing training in soft skills, like communication, team management, leadership, and personality development.

The best way to secure the state and nation is to develop the remote border areas with good communication networks and Atmanirbhar villages, he added.

The Governor also shared his observation with the union minister of home for state about the insurgency in the eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh and drugs-related issues.

He suggested some concrete measures to counter the drug menace in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

