MoS Railways Darshana Jardosh reviews Puri station redevelopment work

Puri (Odisha) [India], April 16 : Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, inspected and reviewed the Puri Railway Station redevelopment work on Sunday.

The Minister reviewed the Puri Railway Station Redevelopment Work with Railway officials.

During the visit, Jardosh stressed on the need and significance of facilities provided to the passengers.

The Minister also held a discussion with railway officials. In the discussion, she emphasised the facilities for all types of passengers keeping in view the tourists and pilgrims. She also advised officials to focus on all types of passengers, especially, the poor and underprivileged passengers along with the Redevelopment work.

Addressing the media, Jardosh stated, "Redevelopment work will be completed within 36 months from the start and without hampering the flow of passengers and pilgrims."

She also praised the design inspired by the local architecture of temples.

She also advised railway officials to focus on the development of circulating areas, concourses, platforms, lighting, waiting rooms, toilets, elevators, etc., which are much needed for the comfort of passengers.

During the review, Minister Darshana Jardosh praised officials for improving the project monitoring system. Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road Rinkesh Roy along with Senior officials from ECoR (East Coast Railway Zone) Headquarters and Khurda Road Division participated in the review meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor