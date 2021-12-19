Most activists welcome Centre's move to raise minimum age of marriage for women to 21

Most women's rights activists have welcomed the Centre's move to increase the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, but a few said that this step alone would not empower women and several others were needed.

The union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the decision to increase the minimum age of marriage for women from existing 18 years to 21 years.

Speaking toon the phone, a woman's rights activist, Abha Singh welcomed the government decision saying it would provide girls with a level-playing field in health and education. Another activist Barkha Shukla also welcomed the Centre's move saying that it would enable a girl to make her own choices and plan her future and help end age-old customs and traditions. Activist Zakia Soman too hailed the move, but said that this step alone would not be sufficient and more measures would be required to elevate their socio-economic condition.

However, activist Subhashini Ali opposed the government's decision. She said the move would increase criminalisation of marriages in the cases of women who marry by their own choice. In such marriages by the girl's choice, parents opposed to it sometimes file cases of abduction and the chances of this would go up.

However, opposing the move of the Centre, Vice President of All India Democratic Women's Association, Subhashini Ali said, "Our organisation, All India Democratic Women's Association, has issued a statement opposing the decision of the government. The problem is not being addressed that women are not free to exert choice in the matter of their own marriages and often when they enter into a choice marriage, their parents go to the police and file a complaint of abduction claiming that she is a minor and a criminal case is filed and the whole process of marriage becomes criminalised. If age is increased to 21, the possibility of this happening goes up even more."

"When we talk about empowering women, the first thing we have to do is ensure their rights. Also, you have to increase the efforts and money spent on their higher education, nutrition and security," she added.

On the contrary, Abha Singh said, "I welcome the decision of the government because it gives girls in India a level-playing field, be it in the field of health or education as 18 is no age to get married. Today, there are professional courses, competitive exams such as the IAS exam for which the minimum age is 21. So if a girl gets married at 18, how can she think of such exams? Those girls who want to study further and are ambitious would be able to do so with the increase in age. She can stand on her own feet and stand up to her parents' pressure. Even today, 25 per cent of the girls are married before they turn 18.

Echoing similar views, Barkha Shukla said, "I think it is the right decision by the government because girls should be educated. It should be implemented. At the age of 18 one is too young to get married. 21 years is a good age to get married at. At this age, the girl can make her own choices and plan her future accordingly. Everyone should support the move of the government and end the orthodox traditions."

Talking about the maternal mortality rate, Abha Singh said, "The latest study shows that the maternal mortality rate in Kerala is the least as it is the most literate state in India. The rate in the state is 43 women per 1 lakh. That means if the women are educated and independent, there is a lower maternal mortality rate. But Uttar Pradesh has 197 per 1 lakh maternal mortality rate."

Adding to it, Zakia Soman said, "Definitely education will help and shedding the male-dominated mindset at home and outside will help."

Asked about the political reactions on the issue from different political parties, Abha Singh said that the parties should suspend such leaders for making derogatory remarks. While speaking on the matter Barkha Shukla termed the reactions as the "political agenda" of the parties. Meanwhile, Zakia Soman said that the comments show the mindset of the political leaders today adding that they need to change with changing times.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan had said that if the minimum marriageable age is increased to 21, there is a possibility of women becoming indisciplined.

( With inputs from ANI )

