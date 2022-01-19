Mother, four kids found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19 A woman and her four children were found dead in the national capital's Shahdara area, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara district), R. Sathiyasundaram, said that a PCR call was received at around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday, stating that four to five people are lying unconscious on the fifth floor of a building in Old Seema Puri area.

On reaching the spot, the police found four persons dead the woman and her three kids.

As the police inquired, it was found that six persons Mohit Kalia, 35, his wife Radha, 30, two daughters aged 11 and 4 and two sons aged 8 and 3 had shifted to the one-room rented accommodation just a day ago.

When Mohit woke up in the morning, he found his wife and the three kids dead after which he rushed his youngest son to a nearby hospital where he was also declared brought dead.

The officials told that prima facie it looks like the cause of the deaths was due to suffocation as a fireplace was found just next to the dead bodies.

"There was no ventilation inside the room," said the officials.

A forensic team has reached the spot to collect crucial evidences.

"Further probe is on," the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the actual cause of the deaths can be ascertained once the reports are received, the DCP informed.

