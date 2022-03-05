Mother-son duo involved in interstate drug trade held in Delhi

New Delhi, March 5 Two people a mother and her son were arrested for being involved in an interstate racket of supply of cannabis (Ganja), an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Shahid (30) and Guddi (47), residents of Narela, Delhi, were nabbed by a joint team of Narcotics and Special staff of Shahdara district.

Furnishing details, DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said, on March 4 a tip-off was received regarding transportation of Cannabis (Ganja) by one lady and her son, through Pusta Road, Gandhi Nagar.

Acting on the information, a joint team of Narcotics Cell and Special Staff was constituted which nabbed two persons (mother and son) with bags in their hands near Opposite Madina Masjid, Pusta Road, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi. After their apprehension, two bags being carried out by them were checked and the contraband was found.

During interrogation, the mother-son duo revealed that they along with one Asgar Ali, a resident of Pooja Colony, Loni, purchased the Cannabis (Ganjha) from a person known to Asgar Ali and delivered the said Ganja at Rajnandgaon Railway Station, Chhattisgarh.

Asgar Ali also accompanied them and boarded at Nizamuddin Railway Station while returning from Chhattisgarh.

The accused duo further disclosed that they used different public transports in return. It was revealed that Asgar Ali is the kingpin of this racket who gave them money for the trip.

Asgar Ali is the brother of accused Guddi. The police recovered Ganja weighing 31.2 Kg from the accused persons. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

