Mother strangles 6-year-old to death in Navi Mumbai for not speaking Marathi

Navi Mumbai, Dec 27 In a shocking and disturbing incident from Navi Mumbai, a woman allegedly murdered her six-year-old daughter because the child could not speak Marathi, sending shockwaves across the city.

The police have arrested the mother in connection with the case after attempts were made to pass off the child's death as a heart attack.

The incident came to light after the police grew suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the child's death and ordered a post-mortem examination, which revealed that the girl had died due to asphyxiation.

Following intensive questioning, the truth behind the incident was uncovered.

The heart-wrenching crime was reported from the Kalamboli suburb of Navi Mumbai. In Gurusankalp Housing Society in Sector-1, Kalamboli, the 30-year-old woman allegedly strangled her own six-year-old daughter to death.

The Kalamboli police have arrested the woman and initiated further investigation into the matter.

According to information provided by the police, the family consisted of an IT engineer husband and his wife, who holds a B.Sc. degree. The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in 2019.

However, from a very young age, the child reportedly had difficulty speaking and mostly communicated in Hindi instead of Marathi.

This reportedly became a recurring source of anger for the mother. During the investigation, it emerged that she often expressed resentment about the child's speech, repeatedly telling her husband, "I don't want such a child; she doesn't speak properly."

The husband, police said, had tried to reason with her on several occasions.

On the night of December 23, the woman allegedly decided to kill the child. Coincidentally, the grandmother had visited the house that day, but could not meet the girl.

Later, when the husband returned home and found the child unresponsive, the family rushed her to the hospital.

At the hospital, an initial claim was made that the child had suffered a heart attack. However, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote of Kalamboli Police Station found the circumstances surrounding the death suspicious and ordered a post-mortem examination.

The preliminary medical report indicated obstruction of the airway, pointing towards asphyxiation.

Following this revelation, the police subjected the parents to sustained questioning. After nearly six hours of interrogation, the mother allegedly confessed to strangling her daughter.

She has since been arrested in connection with the crime.

It has also come to light during the investigation that the woman was undergoing treatment with a psychiatrist.

The police are continuing their probe to ascertain all aspects related to the case and the mental condition of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor