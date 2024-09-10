Motihari Viral Video: Girl's Suicide Attempt Foiled as She Falls Asleep on Railway Tracks While Waiting for Train in Bihar

A bizarre incident unfolded near the Chakia railway station in Motihari district on Tuesday when a female student attempted suicide. The girl, who had apparently decided to end her life, lay down on the railway tracks. However, due to a delay in the train’s arrival, she fell asleep.

The loco pilot, noticing the girl from a distance, immediately applied the brakes and brought the train to a halt just inches away from the girl. While the loco pilot’s quick action saved the girl’s life, she subsequently created a scene by refusing to move from the tracks. She insisted on dying and had to be forcibly removed by local women. This incident caused a further half-hour delay to the already late train.

A viral video captured the entire sequence of events. The 1-minute 42-second clip shows the girl lying on the tracks as the train comes to a stop inches from her head. A bag beside her suggests she was a student. A young man is seen trying to wake her up, asking why she was sleeping on the tracks. However, the girl refused to move.

Local women then arrived and tried to pull her away, but she resisted, shouting, “I want to die, leave me alone!” After much struggle, the women managed to move her to a safe distance, and the train finally departed. This dramatic incident caused an additional half-hour delay to the already late train.