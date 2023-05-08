MP: 2 cops suspended after escaped kidnapping accused found dead on railway track in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 : A kidnapping case accused, who was a minor and escaped from a police station, was found dead at a railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Monday.

The minor accused had fled from Lasudia police station in the city on Saturday night and his body was found on the railway track on the same night. Two police personnel were suspended and a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the matter.

Speaking to , Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Vyas said, "Last month on April 27, two cases were lodged for the missing of a minor girl and a minor boy by their respective family members. Two days ago, on May 6, the Lasudia police found the minor youth and the minor girl. After that, the police took the minor boy into custody on the charge of kidnapping the girl."

On Saturday night, the accused escaped from the custody of Lasudia Police and his body was found on the railway track in the city on the same night. When the police checked the CCTV cameras, it was found that the accused had reached the railway track alone, he said.

After the incident, the family members of the deceased staged a demonstration and also pelted stones at the Lasudia police station on Sunday. After which the police control the situation and drive them away from the police station, the officer added.

Nonetheless, the protesting family members alleged that the girl's family members killed the boy and threw his body on the railway track.

Additional DCP Vyas further said that an assistant sub-inspector Munish Pandey and constable Narendra Mandelia were suspended in connection with the minor accused's escape from the police station and Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonakshi Saxena was investigating the matter.

On the other hand, a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter of the minor accused's body found at railway track, Vyas added.

Besides, the police have registered a case of rioting against about 100 people, including the family members of the minor accused, for staging a protest and pelting stones at the Lasudia police station, Additional DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor