MP: 3 dead, 1 injured after car rams into tree in Niwari

In a tragic accident three people were killed while one person sustained injuries after a car rammed into a tree in Niwari, Madhya Pradesh, said police.

The road accident was reported near Bishanpura village in Niwari district last night.

"They were returning from a party. It took 6 hours to retrieve the bodies from the vehicle using gas-cutters," said Sub-Divisional Police Office, Santosh Patel.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on November 4, at least 11 persons lost their lives and scores more were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a car near Jhallar police station in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday condoled the deaths of 11 persons in a horrific bus accident in the Jhallar police station area of Betul.

The chief minister tweeted, "I have just received news of the horrific road accident in the Jhallar area of Betul district. I pray to the Almighty that may the people, who lost their lives in this tragic incident, find eternal peace. Our government stands in support of the kin of the departed souls in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the Betul accident. A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office read, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each (of the) deceased. Rs 50,000 (each) would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor