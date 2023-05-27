MP: 5 held in connection with distributing pamphlets reportedly against RSS, Bajrang Dal in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27 : As many as five persons were arrested in connection with allegedly distributing pamphlets reportedly against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Tauseef, Shahid, Shadab, Fardeen and Shahrukh, residents of Indore.

According to the police, a woman had filed a complaint in this regard at Raoji Bazar police station in the district on May 24.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Singh said, "A complaint was filed on May 24 that a few days back, a few people were distributing objectionable pamphlets. Objectionable words against some organisations were printed on the pamphlets. An FIR has been registered at Raoji Bazar Police Station in the district. CCTV footage is being examined and people in the vicinity are being questioned. Investigation is underway, the accused will be identified and action will be taken against them."

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Raoji Bazar, Dishesh Aggarwal said that a case was registered against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and started investigation into the matter.

After investigation, the Raoji Bazar police arrested the five accused on Friday. Further proceedings into the matter are underway, ACP Aggarwal added.

