MP: 6 shot dead, 2 injured in firing between two groups over dispute in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Six people were shot dead while two others were seriously injured after a clash between two groups of people over an old dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Friday morning, the police said.

The incident occurred in Lepa village under Sihoniya police station limits in the district around 10 am, and a video of the same also went viral on social media.

Doctors at Morena district hospital confirmed the deaths. "Six people were brought dead, and two others in seriously injured condition. Both the seriously injured were referred to Gwalior for further treatment," Dr Kulshrestha of the hospital told .

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital.

Speaking to over the phone, Chambal range Inspector General (IG) Sushant Kumar Saxena said, "Two groups clashed with each other and opened fire due to an old dispute in Lepa village in Morena district. The clash broke out around 10 am on Friday. There have been cases registered against both the parties in the past as well."

Reacting to the incident, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "The law and order is in disarray in the entire Madhya Pradesh. Every day some incidents happen here. Women are being tortured. It has become a routine and the identity of the state."

