MP: 6-year-old boy abducted and killed for ransom of Rs 4 crore in Indore

A six-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and killed for a ransom of Rs 4 crores by his relatives in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident was reported in Pigdambar village under Kishanganj police station limits in the district. The boy was identified as Harsh Chouhan, a nephew of Congress leader Vijendra Singh Chouhan.

According to his family members, Harsh was kidnapped around 6 pm on Sunday. Police said the kidnapper also called Harsh's father Jitendra Singh Chouhan on Sunday evening, demanding a ransom of Rs 4 crore.

But as the police swung into action, the accused killed the boy, sources said.

Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagwant Singh Virde said, "Harsh went missing from his house on Sunday evening. His family members started looking for him. Around 8 pm, Jitendra received a call from the kidnapper, demanding a ransom of Rs 4 crore."

Acting on information, a police team rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. When the police team checked CCTV footage, one of the accused, Hritik, a relative of Jitendra, was spotted taking the boy.

"He confessed to the crime while being questioned. Hritik along with his uncle's son, Vikas, planned the kidnapping for ransom. Hritik brought the boy out of the house and handed over to Vikas who took him into a car. The police were tracking the car on the basis of mobile location. When the police stopped the car near Omkareshwar, Vikas was found alone in it and at first he denied the incident," Virde said.

"In the meantime, the team also reached the spot and both the accused were produced in front of each other. Vikas confessed that he received a message from Hritik to kill the boy around 9 pm itself," the SP said.

"The accused had thrown the body in the forest of Bai village. The police recovered the body of the boy and conducted its post mortem. The police arrested both the accused on the charges of kidnapping and murder. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor