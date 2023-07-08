MP: Another case of alleged atrocity on tribals reported from Gwalior; case registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 : A fresh case of atrocities on tribals has come to light in Gwalior where domineering local people were allegedly trying to encroach on the land of a tribal family and also assaulted them.

The incident occurred in Gohinda village, Bhitarwar area of the district on Friday. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

After the incident, the tribal family reached Bhitarwar police station late night on Friday and lodged a complaint against the accused. The tribal people also alleged that they were garlanded with shoes and slippers, beaten with the butt of the gun and their hut was set on fire.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP Rural) Jairaj Kuber said, "It is an old case of a land dispute, whose matter is also in the notice of Bhitarwar Tehsildar. Acting on the complaint of the victims, a case has been registered against one known and three unidentified persons into the matter and search is on to nab the accused. The accused will be arrested soon."

When asked about the allegations of the tribal family that they were thrashed with butt of a gun and garlanded with shoes, the officer said, "The investigation is going on with analysis of the overall facts. Further action into the matter will be taken on the basis of facts revealed in the probe."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor