MP Assembly's Monsoon Session begins on stormy note with Oppn protest

Bhopal, July 1 The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday on a stormy note with the Opposition staging a protest and demanding a discussion in the House on the alleged nursing colleges scam.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is a Congress MLA from Chhindwara, told the Press, "One after another, exams are being cancelled in Madhya Pradesh. This is a serious issue, which needs to be debated in the House."

Led by Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, the Congress is attempting to corner the BJP government and plans to push its demand for examining the role of BJP minister Vishwas Sarang in the case.

Sarang, who is an MLA from Narela Assembly seat from Bhopal District, was the Medical Education Minister in former CM Shivraj Singh’s Cabinet between March 2020 and December 2023.

BJP minister Govind Singh Rajput accused the Congress of creating unnecessary hurdles in the House proceedings.

"The BJP government is serious on every single issue. But, the co-operation of the Opposition is equally important in the House," Rajput said.

Rajput stressed that the matter was being heard by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and an investigation was underway.

"The Congress should understand that when the matter is before the court, they should not create unnecessary hurdles," he added.

The Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to be held from July 1 till July 19, will have a total of 14 sittings and the CM Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is supposed to place over a dozen Bills in the Assembly.

There would be no hindrance in clearing the proposed Bills as the BJP has absolute majority in the Assembly.

CM Mohan Yadav will also present the annual budget for the financial year 2024-25.

Around 4,500 questions have been put up by MLAs to the government regarding the progress of development projects, law and order, employment etc.

