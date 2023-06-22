MP: Attempt made to attack forest dept team while removing encroachment in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 : An attempt was made to attack the forest department team who went to remove encroachment in a forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, a forest ranger said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Madagan area under Lateri police station limits in the district. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the viral video, a person could be seen trying to attack the team.

"We received information from the informer that there was a movement of people with bikes in the forest. Acting on it we reached there and found that a person installed a kiosk near the Madagan waiting hall. We have informed him to remove the kiosk in the past as well," Deputy Ranger Mangilal Bhil said.

"Today, when we again asked him to remove the kiosk, he became angry and came with a spade (a kind of tool used in digging) and tried to attack the team. After that we reached Lateri police station to lodge a complaint against him," he added.

The ranger also said that he waited for around an hour at the police station as no one was accepting his application. He was told that the official would come and then the application would be taken.

Later, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ajay Mishra reached the police station, listened to the problems of forest employees and accepted their application.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor