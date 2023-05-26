MP: Bhopali 'Dahiyar' mango has huge demand abroad, says Fruit Research Centre scientist

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 : As the season of juicy mangoes has arrived, the market is now flooded with various varieties among which there is a Bhopali mango named 'Dahiyar' as well.

Scientists of Bhopal Fruit Research Centre claim that Dahiyar mango has a huge demand in foreign countries and those who taste it once, crave to have it time and again.

"Dahiyar is the mango of the period of Nawabs. During 1960-65, our former scientists had brought the budsticks of it from the slaughterhouse area of old Bhopal and planted it in the fruit research centre. Right now we have 40 Dahiyar trees which are about 57 to 60 years old. We also prepare grafting of mango trees for the farmers here,"said R K Jaiswal, chief scientist of Bhopal Fruit Research Center.

Dahiyar mango is identified with Bhopal. This mango has a very unique taste. The size of the mango is medium and it weighs 80 to 100 grams. It looks like desi mango. A green coloured stick is found in it, which we call a gene marker, so that we can identify it even among many other mangoes, Jaiswal said.

He further said, "The specialty of the mango is that it ripens a little late as compared to other mangoes. Generally, it starts ripening from the first week of June and after ripening, its juice which is light yellow in colour and is like curd. Its fragrance is also like curd."

"The ratio of acid and sugar is so good that if a person has eaten the Dahiyar mango once, he will want to eat it every year. That's why we deliver mangoes abroad, to people who have eaten the Dahiyar. The mango is delivered in Arab countries, Dubai and America through contractors. It is also high on demand in Delhi, Mumbai, Raipur etc," he added.

The chief scientist further said that the height of the Dahiyar mango tree is about 40 to 50 feet high and the spread is about 35 feet.

On the other hand, Mango contractor Zafar, who bought the mango garden for this season, said, "This mango has huge demand in foreign countries, mostly Dahiyar mangoes are sold in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and America. One piece of mango is sold for Rs 30. A box of 100 pieces is prepared which is sold for Rs 3000. We supply to foreign countries from here."

The best mango of Bhopal is Dahiyar. That's why we have been taking the contract of this garden for the last 25 years. Whether we get profit or loss. This time there was a lot of fruit, but due to the storm, the fruit detached from the tree. There is also a possibility of loss. Besides, there has been a lot of demand for this mango from abroad this year. We will try to fulfil the order, he added.

