MP BJP achives target of 1.5 cr members, CM Mohan Yadav congratulates workers

Bhopal, Oct 16 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP has achieved the target of 1.5 crore members in the state which the party has been ruling for two decades.

"I am happy to announce that Madhya Pradesh BJP has achieved its target of enrolling 1.5 crore members. It happened due to relentless efforts by the party workers. I congratulate every BJP worker in Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

BJP's National General Secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also congratulated the state unit for achieving its target, saying MP was the fourth

state in the country to reach it target.

BJP's nationwide membership drive - 'Sangathan Parv' (organisational festival), which started (in two phases) on September 1, was concluded on October 15. The membership drive was carried out after nine years.

According to Khajuraho MP and MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma, 60 per cent (out of 1.5 crore) members enrolled in the party are youth. Of them, more than one lakh youth members will be made active members, he said during a press conference in Bhopal.

Notably, the BJP membership drive which was carried out extensively under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP head V. D. Sharma was also surrounded by some controversies.

Apart from the opposition, the BJP membership drive was even questioned by its student wing – Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) in Indore and also by some senior party leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor