MP BJP leaders congratulate Amit Shah on becoming longest-serving Home Minister

Bhopal, Aug 5 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other BJP leaders and Ministers, on Tuesday, congratulated veteran party leader Amit Shah for becoming the longest-serving Union Home Minister of the country.

The Chief Minister in a congratulatory message posted on his official social media X account said, "Heartfelt congratulations to our guide (Amit Shah) on achieving the historic milestone of serving as India's Home Minister for the longest period."

Chief Minister Yadav, who has received praise from Union Minister Shah at different occasions, expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his bold and courageous decisions, including setting a deadline to end Maoism from Madhya Pradesh by 2026.

"Under your (Amit Shah) decisive leadership, India has taken unprecedented steps towards becoming a secure, organised and empowered nation by delivering powerful blows to Naxalism, terrorism and separatism," he wrote on X.

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who had served as party's National General Secretary and in-charge for West Bengal, when Union Minister Shah was the BJP President, called him as an "architect of BJP" and a steadfast leader for national policy.

"A pillar of inspiration for the countless workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the architect of the organisation, and a steadfast leader for national policy, (Amit Shah) today has become the longest-serving Union Home Minister in Indian history," Vijayvargiya wrote on X.

He further noted that, for more than 2,258 days, Home Minister Shah has been continuously engaged in service of India with complex dedication, unwavering loyalty, and with a resolve for nation's interest.

Vijayvargiya highlighted historic decisions taken by Centre after Amit Shah became the Union Home Minister, prominently abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and his commitment to make India Maoist-free by 2026.

"Under his (Amit Shah's) leadership, the achievements India has attained in terms of security, sovereignty and stability are truly inspiring. On this glorious achievement, I heartily congratulate Home Minister ji," he added.

With 2,258 days of taking charge, Amit Shah has become the longest-serving Union Home Minister, surpassing the previous record held by veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani.

Amit Shah assumed the office in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on May 30, 2019.

Coincidentally, the milestone in Home Minister Shah's tenure comes on August 5, the date he announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament in 2019, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

