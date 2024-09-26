MP BJP to review 1st round membership drive on Sep 28

Bhopal Sep 26 Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership will review its first phase of the membership drive concluded on September 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

State BJP president V. D. Sharma on Thursday said the drive received a massive response during the first phase that was carried out for four weeks (from September 2 to September 25) and has registered more than one crore as its primary members against its target of 1.5 crore.

"We have crossed the one crore mark by the end of the first phase. A total of 1,00, 81,432 people have taken membership of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Hearty greetings and congratulations to all the workers who are working tirelessly day and night. We will review the performance on September 28," Sharma said.

He also informed that during the review meeting with the team assigned to the membership drive, a details plan for the second round drive, which will start October 1, will also be prepared.

"We are confident to cross the 1.5 crore target by the end of the second phase drive by October 15," Sharma added.

Sources in BJP told IANS that the review meeting has been called to make an assessment of controversies that erupted during the first phase drive.

"Apart from state BJP leadership, some leaders from the Centre are also expected to join the review meeting," a BJP leader said.

Notably, the BJP membership drive which was carried out extensively under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP head V. D. Sharma was also surrounded by some controversies. Apart from the opposition, the BJP membership drive was even questioned by its student wing - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) in Indore.

The BJP claimed to have members from all castes and religions and said it would present a detailed report after the second round drive will be over. Before the membership drive began, the BJP had little over 95 lakh primary members and 46 lakh digital members in Madhya Pradesh.

