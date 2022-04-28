MP Board Result 2022 for class 10,12 to be out tomorrow, check details

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is going to release class 10 and class 12 results on Friday, April 29, 2022. Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the dates.

Check result date and time

The class 10 and 12 results will be released on April 29, 2022.

The result will be declared at 1 pm.

Check results on this websites

Mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to check results

Go to the official website mentioned above.

Click on the link that reads 'MP Board Class 10th Result 2022' or 'MP Board Class 12th Result 2022'

Enter the required details as asked.

After submitting the details the results will appear on your screen.