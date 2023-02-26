MP Cabinet approves Ladli Behna Yojana, CM Chouhan says, 'It will empower women at every level'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the cabinet approved the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana which will empower women at every level.

A virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers was organised under the chairmanship of CM Chouhan at CM's residence office in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

"If women are empowered then society will be empowered. Similarly, if the society is strong then the state will be strong, if the state is strong then the country will also be strong. The country cannot be strong without half of the population, so it has been decided that under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana that Rs 1000 a month will be deposited in the account of our sisters, irrespective of their class or caste, whose age is above 23 years," Chouhan said.

CM Chouhan added that the old age pension scheme was applicable for those above 60 years of age. The women used to get Rs 600 a month under the scheme, now additional amounts would be added in it and it would be made a minimum of Rs 1000 a month. In this way, sisters above 60 years would get Rs 1000 every month.

He further said, "It is our aim that the way sisters have been empowered politically, socially, now they should also be empowered financially. I am sure women will use this money only for empowering the family and for the betterment of the family."

The Yojana will be launched on March 5. The applications will be filled from March 15. The applications are very simple and the sisters will not have to go anywhere for that. The team will visit to fill the application in their village itself. Apart from the administrative officer, social workers will also be present for assistance in it, the chief minister said, adding that the task of filling the application will be completed in March and April. After that they will be scrutinised in May.

This Yojana is for families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Family means husband and wife and their children. The money will be deposited in the bank account of women, Chouhan said, adding that those families who have less than five acres of agricultural land will also be eligible for this scheme.

The money will be deposited in the account from June 10 and the money will be added every month on the same date, the Chief Minister added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor