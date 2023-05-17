MP cabinet approves 'Learn and Earn' scheme for unemployed youths: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state cabinet has approved a new scheme 'Learn and Earn scheme' for unemployed youths in the state.

"The cabinet has approved a new scheme for unemployed youths in the state 'Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana' (Chief Minister Learn and Earn Scheme). Youth who have passed class 12th, ITI, Graduation and post graduation, all of them will be eligible for the scheme and a stipend amount will also be given to them for learning skills," CM Chouhan told reporters here.

Under the scheme, the youths will be taught about 700 different types of works of various sectors which includes, engineering, hotel management, tourism, travel, hospital, ITI, software development sector, banking, insurance, accounting, chartered accountant and other financial services related work, industries, MSME industry or other service sector, the CM said.

He added that the youth would be paid for learning the skills. Youths, who have passed Class 12, would be given a stipend of Rs 8000 and ITI pass would be given Rs 8,500. Similarly, youth having a diploma would be given Rs 9,000 and youth having higher degree than the above would get Rs 10,000 a month stipend.

"It is a historical scheme and a revolutionary scheme of the state government. We are providing wings to the children to fly," Chouhan added.

The registration of those institutions which have to teach work to the youth will start from June 7. The portal is being constructed for the same. From June 15, the registration of youth will be started. There will be an online contract between Yuva Pratishthan (where the youth will work) and the Madhya Pradesh government and it will be completed till July 31. The youth will start working from August 1, he added.

CM further said, "The state government is making various efforts for employment. The process of recruitment of 1 lakh posts is going on, over 60,000 recruitments have been done and 40,000 will also be done soon. By August 15, 1 lakh recruitments will be completed. Today, I gave instructions to identify scope for recruitment in the government departments. After examining it, the recruitment process will continue even after 1 lakh recruitment by August 15."

Besides, the efforts for self-employment are going on continuously in the state. Employment Day is organised every month and on that day loans are provided to about 2.5 lakh youth for self-employment, which is guaranteed by the government and also provide interest subsidy. So the efforts are going on to create employment opportunities through self-employment as well, the CM added.

On the other hand, former CM and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath hit back on the learn and earn scheme.

Nath said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government is trying to mislead. Only five months have been left for the state assembly polls and now, the government is remembering the youth and the farmers. Why didn't the government remember them for the last 18 years?"

Now, the state government is trying to mislead the voters in the state, Nath added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor