MP cabinet hails CM Mohan Yadav for BJP's clean sweep in LS election

Bhopal, June 11 The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, which met on Tuesday here, hailed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the BJP's clean sweep in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

After the cabinet meeting, senior Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya briefed the media and said the BJP has won all 29 Lok Sabha in the state for the first time.

"BJP won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh and CM Mohan Yadav led the BJP's campaign as state unit head. Therefore, MP's cabinet on Tuesday congratulated him for this achievement," Vijayvargiya said.

The minister further informed that in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has received around 61 per cent vote share in Madhya Pradesh.

"BJP not only won all 29 seats but won in 207 Assembly seats vote-wise. The average victory margin in 207 Assembly seats was around 3.5 lakh votes in each segment," the BJP minister added.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 (except for 15 months). During the Assembly elections in November 2023, the BJP won 163 out of 230 Assembly seats amid claims of anti-incumbency.

CM Mohan Yadav, who replaced four-time former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan following BJP's resounding victory in the Assembly elections last year, addressed as many as 139 public meetings and did 49 roadshows between March 16 and May 13 in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan, who won the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, has become the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in PM Modi's cabinet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor