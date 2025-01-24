MP cabinet to meet today in Maheshwar to mark Ahilyabai's 300th birth anniversary year

Bhopal, Jan 24 To mark the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century ruler of Holkar dynasty, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lay the foundation stone of an irrigation project of Rs 980 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Maheshwar on Friday.

Maheshwar, the kingdom of the Holkar dynasty. And, to make the occasion more special, Chief Mohan Yadav will chair a cabinet meeting in the city.

The state cabinet is likely to approve several key proposals regarding social-economic and women empowerment.

Among the key decisions, Chief Minister Yadav's cabinet will likely approve the proposal for banning the sale of liquor at religious places. According to information, a total of 16 religious sites in the state have been identified where liquor sales would be banned.

According to sources, a liquor ban could be implemented in Ujjain, Orchha, Salkanpur, Chitrkoot, Omkareshwar, Maihar, Amarkantak and Pashupatinath temple areas along with some others in Madhya Pradesh.

"We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places," Chief Minister Yadav said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister further said that liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set foot in Madhya Pradesh.

To make it a historic step, CM Yadav-led BJP government has decided to make some big announcements on the occasion of Ahilyabai's birth anniversary in Maheshwar.

Ahilyabai Holkar was the noble queen of the Maratha empire. She was born into a Marathi Hindu family to Mankoji Shinde and Sushila Shinde at Chondi village in Ahmednagar district on May 31, 1725, and passed away on August 13, 1795.

After the demise of her husband Khanderao Holkar and father-in-law Malharrao Holkar, Ahilyabai herself took control of the affairs of the Holkar dynasty. Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar ruled the royal family of the Holkar dynasty from 1767 to 1795 from Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Her rule is known for her farsightedness and justice. She carried out many reforms for the welfare of the people of her state and her administration was fair, diligent, and effective.

