MP: Cancer patient gets free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme, thanks PM Modi

Bhopal, Dec 27 The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) being run by the Modi government is now providing free treatment for serious diseases like cancer as well. Bacchu Singh, a resident of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, is getting free treatment under this scheme.

Speaking to IANS, his family thanked PM Modi for this scheme.

“The Modi government at the Centre has implemented many such schemes for the common man, which has made their life easier. The common man shivers at the very mention of cancer. The huge expenses incurred in treatment not only break the family financially but also mentally. However, the Modi government at the Centre has not only understood the problems of the common people but has also extended a helping hand for the treatment of serious diseases through the Ayushman card. Lakhs of people have benefited from this scheme and are thanking the Modi government,” said the family of Bachchu Singh.

Bachchu Singh was suffering from cancer. Because of throat cancer, he could not speak. If he tried to speak, he would have a lot of trouble. Today, because of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Bachchu Singh is getting his treatment done and there is happiness on the face of his family. He said that if he did not have the Ayushman card, getting his treatment would have remained a dream.

Alka Randhawa, the granddaughter of the cancer patient, told IANS, “My grandfather has been suffering from throat cancer for the last eight months. He has an Ayushman card. He is getting treatment easily through this. Another person from our village is also getting free treatment for cancer in the hospital with the help of the Ayushman card. After my suggestion, my grandfather is getting treated in the hospital.”

“My grandfather is being treated very well and he is about to be discharged from the hospital. The annual income of our family is Rs 50000-60000, so it was not possible to get him treated in a private hospital. But thanks to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatment is available. We have benefited a lot from this.” She got emotional while thanking PM Narendra Modi for this scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor