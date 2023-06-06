MP: CBI court sentences constable to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 : A special CBI court on Tuesday sentenced a constable to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in vyapam case (now Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board).

Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted the constable Devendra Raghuvanshi under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and sections 3(D)/4 of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act.

According to a release, Special Task Force (STF) Bhopal had received a complaint regarding Devendra Raghuvanshi, who was selected for the post of Constable in Constable Recruitment Examination 2013-II conducted by Vyapam (now MPPEB), that he passed the exam with the help of a solver.

After the investigation of the said complaint, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 Bhadvi and 3(D)/4 of MPRE act.

After that, a challan was presented before the court into the matter.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya found the accused guilty on the basis of statements of expert witnesses and evidence found. The Judge sentenced the convict Devendra Raghuvanshi to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor