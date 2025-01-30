MP cement plant accident: Death toll reaches four, over 30 injured

Panna, Jan 30 The death toll in the JK cement factory incident in Madhya Pradesh's Panna reached four on Thursday while more than 30 labourers have been critically injured, police said.

The incident occurred when labourers were building a ceiling slab of the under-construction building, which is the part of JK Cement plant.

While the workers were busy with the construction work, the entire slab structure fell suddenly and many workers were trapped.

Superintendent of Police, Sai Krishna S. Thota, said that the incident took place at the factory located near Amaanganj town.

Thoda added that four bodies have been retrieved from the debris, while 30 labourers have been admitted to the hospital in Panna and Katni.

A labourer who was injured in the accident said that the roof collapsed on the workers, trapping more than 50 labourers.

"The people working nearby immediately informed the factory management about the incident, after which the relief work was started," a labourer told media persons at Panna district hospital.

The officials of the JK Cement factory rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of labourers.

Meanwhile, the local area police were also informed about the incident, a senior employee of JK Cement in Panna told media persons.

Khajuraho MP and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma said that instructions have been issued to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police to carry out a rescue operation for the trapped workers.

"I have instructed Panna district administration to provide all possible help to the workers injured at JK cement factory. Officials have been asked to initiate an inquiry and take action against those found responsible," Sharma added.

Notably, Panna's JK cement factory is one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers.

Over four decades, the company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership.

