MP: Chhatarpur Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre resigns for not getting permission to attend inauguration of her house

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 : Chhatarpur Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre has resigned after she did not get permission to attend the inauguration of her newly constructed house from the state government.

Nisha Bangre, who was posted as Deputy Collector in Chhatarpur resigned from the post on Thursday.

According to her resignation letter, a copy of which is with ANI, she wrote, "I am deeply hurt by the letter of the department for not allowing me to attend the inauguration program of my own house. My religious sentiments have also been hurt by not allowing me to have a darshan of a religious program in the said function. Therefore, I do not think it right to continue service in the post of Deputy Collector by compromising on my fundamental rights, religious beliefs and constitutional values. So, I resign from the post of Deputy Collector with immediate effect on June 22."

After the resignation, rumours prevailed in the corridors of power that Bangre is likely to join the politics and will contest election in the upcoming assembly polls to be held later this year.

Speaking to ANI, Bangre called the rumours baseless and said that she resigned as the state government did not grant permission to attend the inauguration of her house which is scheduled to be held on June 25.

"I have no such aim and no such proposal (to join politics) has come to me from any political party. My resignation has nothing to do with politics.The inauguration of my house is scheduled, a religious event, Lord Buddha's ashes are arriving in the program and I am not being allowed to attend it, and this kind of behaviour is not tolerable at all," she said.

When asked about contesting the elections, she replied that if any proposal comes, then she would think about it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor