MP CM Chouhan orders re-survey for Atal Expressway to save farmers' land

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered a re-survey for the Atal Expressway in order to save the agricultural land that were getting in the way of the expressway.

CM Chouhan said, "The survey conducted for the construction of this expressway has revealed that it encroaches farmer land. Therefore, a re-survey should be conducted, so that farmers do not lose their valuable land."

"The development of the Chambal region and the welfare of the people is the priority of our government. To ensure Chambal region doesn't lag in development, Atal Expressway is being constructed from Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind. Approximately, Rs 8000 crore will be spent on this," CM Chouhan said.

With the construction of this 308-kilometre-long road, better connectivity of the Chambal region with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will speed-up development.

Chouhan instructed that maximum government land should be used. The land should be marked afresh so that the land belonging to farmers are not used in the expressway. The survey work on the Atal Expressway should also be done in this connection, he stressed.

The chief minister discussed with the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar about the Atal Expressway through video conference on Tuesday.

Chouhan said with the construction of this expressway, farmers would also be able to do their farming along with industries. Besides, with the opening of new industries, the youth would find jobs and the doors of development would open rapidly.

Tomar said, "Small and marginal farmers number more in the country. 2-4 bighas of land are very useful for small farmers. If the land of small farmers are utilised for the construction of the Atal Expressway, then they will face hardship and would lose the soil on which they till. A re-survey of the Atal Expressway must be done keeping in mind the interests of the small farmers."

CM Chouhan has undertaken multiple initiatives and projects in the region for the welfare of farmers. Atal Expressway will also change the face of the area, Tomar said, adding that with the construction of the expressway, small and medium industries will be set-up, which will lead to the rapid development of the area.

Tomar added, "The Atarghat bridge, connecting Sabalgarh to Karoli, has been completed. It will be convenient for people to travel to Karoli once the bridge opens. They won't have to go to Karoli via Morena, Dhaulpur, Bari as they will be able to reach Sabalgarh and Karoli from Shivpuri through this bridge."

