MP CM Chouhan to launch 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0' today

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the implementation of Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0 at Ravindra Bhavan in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday. The first installment of incentive amount of Rs 12,500 will be distributed to 1437 Ladli girls for higher education on the occasion.

In Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0, a provision has been made to give an incentive amount of Rs 25000 in two installments to Ladli Laxmi girls for higher education.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also dedicate 'Ladli Laxmi Path' and 'Ladli Laxmi Vatika' on the same day.

Chouhan has said, "Ladli Laxmi Yojana was started in the year 2007 with the intention of making daughters a boon and not a burden in the state. This unique initiative which started 15 years ago has today developed a new mindset towards daughters across the country. Many states have adopted this scheme of MP. Today it has been more than 15 years since the scheme was launched. In the initial phase, the provision for education up to 12th was kept in the scheme for our daughters who became Ladli. Today they are moving towards getting higher education after passing the 12th examination. Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0 has been started for the bright future and self-reliance of these daughters".

Chief Minister Chouhan will dedicate 'Ladli Laxmi Vatika' at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Wednesday. Ladli Laxmi Vatika is being developed as a theme based garden in the state. This Vatika can also be used in the birthday celebrations of Ladli girls or other programmes related to them. The logo of Ladli Laxmi will also be installed in the Vatika with the plaque inscribed 'Ladli Laxmi Vatika'.

Besides, CM Chouhan has instructed all the collectors that one such road in the district should be named as 'Ladli Laxmi Path', which has not been named after any other person in the past.

( With inputs from ANI )

