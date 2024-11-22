MP CM flags off vehicle carrying laddus for Lord Ram-Sita wedding procession in Nepal

Bhopal, Nov 22 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, flagged off a vehicle carrying 'laddus' (prasad) prepared by the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple committee to Nepal.

More than 1.11 lakh laddus of gram flour will reach Ayodhya on November 26, from where it will be sent to Janakpur in Nepal on December 3 via Bihar for Ram-Sita's wedding procession to be held on December 9.

The taste of the laddus of Mahakaleshwar temple is known across the country, and these are famous abroad as well.

The special thing about the laddus is that the making process is given its high standards and religious sentiments attached to it.

On this occasion, CM Yadav said that relations between India and Nepal date back centuries ago.

"Distribution of Lord Mahakal's laddoo (prasad) in Mithila Nepal is an important step toward the direction of deepening India-Nepal relations," he added.

Meanwhile, he also inaugurated the training programme to conduct disaster-free Simhastha Kumbh-2028 at the police line in Ujjain.

More than 18,000 police, SDRF, Home Guard jawans, and civil volunteers will be trained for the safety of the devotees.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena chaired a meeting with senior police officers to start preparation for Simhastha Kumbh-2028 and has stressed providing proper training for the policemen who will be deployed during the Kumbh Mela.

Retired IPS officers, who served in the previous two Simhastha (2004 and 2016), including former DGP Sarabjeet Singh, who was Ujjain Inspector General of Police in 2004, were invited for their suggestions.

In the meeting, retired IPS officers shared their experiences in two previous Simhastha and also suggested establishing a strong crowd management system and proper training sessions for police personnel will be deployed in Ujjain during Simhastha Kumbh.

