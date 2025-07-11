MP CM inaugurates exhibition on 'Building Cities of Tomorrow' in Indore

Indore, July 11 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated an exhibition themed "Building Cities of Tomorrow" at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, as part of the 'Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave' organised on Friday, government officials said.

The exhibition showcased various urban development projects being implemented across the state, highlighting robust infrastructure, innovations, investment promotion policies, and developmental schemes, officials added.

It featured the Indore Development Authority's infrastructure models, including the multi-purpose sports park developed on Public-Private Partnership mode, the convention centre near the airport, and the upcoming startup park aimed at boosting the startup culture in the city.

The exhibition also highlighted the role of metro rail in future cities.

Displays included the Indore and Bhopal Rail Metro along and informative panels emphasising efficient urban mobility solutions.

Urban administration and development department Commissioner Sanket Bhondwe revealed on Thursday that the conclave will focus on four key sectors: urban mobility (including EV bus transport, ropeways, and metro), urban forestry intervention, real estate, and infrastructure growth.

He noted that a large number of investors from outside the state are expected to participate, particularly in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Bhondwe announced that Chief Minister Yadav unveiled projects and initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore through this conclave.

A special exhibit by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) in Indore, presented dynamic infrastructure projects and the fast-developing IT ecosystem.

The exhibition also showcased innovations from industrial units supporting green growth.

Polycarbonate sheets for natural lighting in homes, robotic parking systems, electric vehicles for waste collection were also highlighted.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav held an interactive session with industrialists and the representatives participated in the conclave.

He discussed on the role of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of things, and quantum technologies in urban development.

The session also underscored the growing need to strengthen cybersecurity through quantum technology, which was described as a next-generation innovation.

In a significant development for the healthcare sector, Indore is set to receive a major boost with a proposed hospital investment. According to information, the conclave will focus on healthcare investments.

