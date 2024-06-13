MP CM Mohan Yadav launches 'PM Shri Tourism Air Services'

Bhopal, June 13 In a bid to provide an easy mode of transport and to enhance connectivity for tourist destinations, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday launched 'PM Shri Tourism Air Services.

Chief Minister Yadav flagged off the first flight between Bhopal and Jabalpur from Raja Bhoj airport.

This flight will go from Bhopal to Jabalpur via Rewa, and from there it will land in Singrauli, an official said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also inaugurated a ticket-booking counter at the airport.

These air services would be operated in the state on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis through Jetserve Aviation Private Limited, the officer said.

During the inauguration, CM Yadav said, "I am confident that PM Shri Tourism Air Service will benefit all sectors including industry, business and health."

He said these air services will also help to connect multiple cities in the state. CM Yadav also announced that airstrips will developed in all districts.

"At present, our 30 districts have airstrips and this facility will be developed in all 55 districts in the coming days. We are going to provide another new facility in the future," Yadav added.

The government has decided to provide air services in eight districts - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Ujjain, Gwalior, Rewa and Singrauli.

Some other districts having rich heritage and tourist destinations will also be connected with air services in the next phases, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, told IANS.

Shukla said that for the last few years, the number of tourists in the state has increased.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh received over 11 crore tourists against 3.41 crore in 2022, which created a new record in MP's tourism history, the officer added.

