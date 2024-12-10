MP CM Mohan Yadav meets PM Modi, seeks his blessings

Bhopal, Dec 10 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Tuesday and briefed him on the various welfare schemes being implemented in the state and sought his guidance.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister extended the invitation to PM Modi to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

The Chief Minister also urged PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa River interlinking project. This river interlinking project proposed to transport excess water from the Ken River in MP to the Betwa River in UP in order to irrigate the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

He also apprised PM Modi that a two-week-long campaign - 'Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan' will be launched on the occasion of the completion of one year of MP government on Wednesday.

"The main objective of this campaign is to achieve 100 per cent saturation through selective schemes for the welfare of youth, women, farmers, and the poor," an official said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also sought PM Modi's blessings upon the completion of the one-year tenure of his government in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, following the resounding victory in the state assembly election held on November 17, 2023, BJP's central leadership replaced former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mohan Yadav.

Four-time former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was elected as Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, is now the Union Agriculture Minister in PM Modi's Cabinet.

Three-time BJP MLA from temple town Ujjain, Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023. Two senior party leaders - Rajendra Shukla (Rewa) and Jagdish Devda were made as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The BJP secured victory in Madhya Pradesh by claiming 163 seats out of the total 230-member assembly. While the Congress was reduced to 66 against 114 it had won in the 2018 Assembly elections.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor