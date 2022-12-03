MP: Congress slams CM's statement of implementing UCC in state

The Congress' state leadership on Friday lashed out at the BJP government over Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the CM's statement, Congress' state spokesperson Abbas Hafeez on Friday alleged that the state government was toying with the rules and rituals of the tribal communities.

Hafeez said, "The BJP does not have any achievements to show, which is why they are making such statements. They talk about dividing people. Jairam Ramesh has clearly said that they want to discuss it (UCC) inside Parliament. They should table it in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha so that thre is a discussion on it. Only then can a decision be arrived at. However, the BJP believes in speaking about such things on the ground in a bid to derive an electoral dividend."

"CM Chouhan went to a tribal-dominated area and made this statement in front of one of his ministers, who himself married four times. The tribal communities have their own rights. They have been holding these rights through generations. Now, the BJP is trying to play with their rights and practices," Hafeez added.

However, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said, "The CM has said the right thing. We support his statement. The UCC is necessary for the country. We welcome the decision of forming a committee (to introduce UCC). There should be one law in the country. Why should one have more than one marriage? If the country has to move forward, unity is the need of the hour and the UCC should be implemented."

"I think this law should be brought as soon as possible. We are not the Congress which keeps going back on its promises. They committed to waive farmers' loans in 10 days but did not. We do what we say. We have good intentions," Patel added.

State Cooperative Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria said, "The CM's thinking and statement is correct. He will implement the Uniform Civil Code. Those with multiple marriages can conspire and encroach on the land of the tribals and indulge in other misdeeds. This should stop."

( With inputs from ANI )

