MP Congress to give final touches to new PCC team on Saturday

Bhopal, July 19 The political affairs committee of the Madhya Pradesh Congress will meet on Saturday to give final touches to the new Pradesh Congress Committee team, which is set to be announced in the next one or two weeks.

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, the Congress in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, will chair the meeting at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

The members of the political affairs committee, including former CMs Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, along with state unit chief Jitu Patwari will join the meeting.

Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh was made the party in-charge for Madhya Pradesh after the Congress suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Assembly elections held in December last year.

The meeting is likely to discuss various issues concerning the state besides giving final approval to the new list of the PCC team, which will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for its nod.

During his first visit to Bhopal after the Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections, Jitendra Singh dissolved the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

The previous PCC was formed during the tenure of Kamal Nath as the state Congress President. However, he was replaced by Jitu Patwari after the poll debacle.

"The age criteria of the new district heads and other prominent posts in the PCC will be part of the discussions on Saturday. The final list of the new PCC team will be submitted to the AICC for the announcement," PCC Acting General Secretary (Organisation), Rajeev Singh, told IANS.

