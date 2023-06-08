MP: FIR against Damoh school management over hijab row

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 : Madhya Pradesh Police filed FIR against the management of a private school in Damoh where controversy erupted over purported posters of girls wearing hijab.

"There were continuous instructions from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the government to take action in the Ganga Jamna School controversy according to the facts that came to the fore in the investigation. Yesterday, statements of two-three girls came to the fore, after which it was felt that their statement is worth taking into consideration and the investigating committee also sent that statement to us, to take cognizance into it," Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Singh said on Thursday.

He said police registered a case against the school administration under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295, 506 and Juvenile Justice Act.

"Now, the statements of the people associated with the school management will be recorded and on the basis of it further action will be taken," the SP said, adding that the number of sections and the accused may increase after further investigation.

Ganga Jamna School in MP's Damoh hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media in which a few Hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing Hijab.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that an FIR would be registered against the school.

"Religious conversion conspiracies are going on at some places in the state and we will not let them succeed. We have also given instructions to investigate in the entire state, especially the educational institutions, whether it is madrassas or if education is being imparted in a wrong way," Chouhan told ANI.

"In the Damoh case, we are now getting the report and I have been told that the daughters who gave their statements have been forced. This is a very serious matter. Strict action will be taken," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanoogo also shared pictures on Twitter and wrote, "It is the logo of the school in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, against which an investigation is going on for making Hindu children wear hijab, giving Islamic education and trying to convert them, in which half of India has disappeared by tampering the map of India."

"Not only this, the owner is using the same logo in all other business organisations. This type of tampering with the map of our nation by the educational institution will not be tolerated at all. NCPCR has taken it very seriously, and necessary instructions are being sent to the Government of Madhya Pradesh to register an FIR," he further wrote.

Earlier, the affiliation of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School where purported posters of girls wearing Hijab came to light, was suspended for non-compliance with Madhya Pradesh Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools Recognition Rules 2017 and amended rules 2020.

According to a circular, there was no proper arrangement of a library in the school, old furniture and old materials were kept in the laboratories rooms and there were no proper experimental materials in the school. There were 1,208 students registered in the school and there was neither proper arrangement of separate toilets for boys and girls nor pure drinking water.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor