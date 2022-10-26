MP: Fire breaks out in fuel tanker; 2 dead, over 20 injured

A massive fire broke out in a fuel tanker in which two persons died and over 20 persons sustained injuries near Anjangaon village under Bistan police station limits on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 6 am and the tanker was heading towards Khargone from Indore.

It got uncontrolled at a turning point near Anjangaon village and overturned.

Khargone SDM Om Narayan Singh said, "As the fuel tanker overturned near the village, the nearby villagers gathered at the spot to collect the fuel from it. During this the tanker bursted."

On the other hand Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi said that around 15 seriously injured persons were referred to Indore while around 10 injured were undergoing treatment at Khargone district hospital. He demanded from the state government to provide relief funds to the injured and to the family of the deceased.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on Twitter, "Sad news received about a taker going from Indore to Khargone overturned near Anjangaon under Bistan police station in which many persons were injured and died. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and speedy recovery of the injured".

"Appropriate arrangements have been made by the administration for the treatment of injured in the accident. District Collector and SP and other senior officers are present on the spot. I am constantly in touch with the divisional commissioner and collector," CM further wrote on twitter.

( With inputs from ANI )

