MP Firing: One Killed, Six Injured in Clash Between Two Groups in Mandsaur

One person was killed and six injured in a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Monday (October 28). The clash occurred in Multanpura village under Yashodharman police station limits when livestock entered a field, leading to an armed confrontation between two parties. The deceased was a local resident, and all injured individuals were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

“Two groups from the Muslim community clashed, which involved firing. Seven persons were injured, of who died while undergoing treatment. The others are hospitalised. Some of these persons sustained bullet wounds, while one person was injured with a sword,” Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.

Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: In the Multanpura area of the Yashodharman police station in Mandsaur, a firing incident occurred over a dispute, resulting in one death and six injuries. The conflict erupted when livestock entered a field, leading to an armed confrontation between two… pic.twitter.com/mhoYt7mtty — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

"A dispute broke out between two families—Niyargar and Matharia, who belong to the Muslim community—in YD Nagar's Multanpura village. Seven people were taken to the hospital in the incident, with one person succumbing to injuries, while the remaining six are receiving treatment. Preliminary information, based on discussions with the doctor, indicates the injuries include a bullet wound, and one person was also attacked with a sword. The matter is under thorough investigation. Both families were neighbors, and the dispute is reportedly related to land." SP added further.

“Both groups live in the same neighbourhood. Prima facie, the clash took place over a land dispute,” he said, adding police has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.